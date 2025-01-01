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Changing Seas

1803 Engineering the Power of Waves | Changing Seas | Preview

Season 18 | 2m 39s

At the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University, scientists and engineers recreate ocean waves to test artificial breakwaters and underwater energy converters. This increased understanding allows engineers to better help protect coastal communities and advance renewable power.

Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional funding was provided by The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 2:37
Changing Seas
1804 Getting Sharked: Search for Solutions | Changing Seas | Preview
Scientists test repellents to stop sharks from taking fish from anglers’ lines.
Preview: S18 | 2:37
Watch 2:51
Changing Seas
1801 Puerto Rico: Resilience in Action | Changing Seas | Preview
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Preview: S18 | 2:51
Watch 2:46
Changing Seas
1802 The Seals of Sable Island | Changing Seas | Preview
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Preview: S18 | 2:46
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
The Seals of Sable Island
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Episode: S18 E2 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Puerto Rico: Resilience in Action
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Episode: S18 E1 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Engineering the Power of Waves
Scientists and engineers test ways to both mitigate and harness the power of waves.
Episode: S18 E3 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Getting Sharked: Search for Solutions
Scientists test repellents to stop sharks from taking fish from anglers’ lines.
Episode: S18 E4 | 26:42
Watch 4:43
Changing Seas
The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo | Changing Seas | Preview
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Preview: S17 | 4:43
Watch 4:11
Changing Seas
Mystery of the Spinning Fish | Changing Seas | Preview
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Preview: S17 | 4:11
Watch 2:59
Changing Seas
Whales in a Plastic Ocean | Changing Seas | Preview
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
Preview: S17 | 2:59
Latest Episodes
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  • All
  • Changing Seas Season 18
  • Changing Seas Season 17
  • Changing Seas Season 16
  • Changing Seas Season 15
  • Changing Seas Season 14
  • Changing Seas Season 13
  • Changing Seas Season 12
  • Changing Seas Season 11
  • Changing Seas Season 10
  • Changing Seas Season 9
  • Changing Seas Season 8
  • Changing Seas Season 7
  • Changing Seas Season 6
  • Changing Seas Season 5
  • Changing Seas Season 4
  • Changing Seas Season 3
  • Changing Seas Season 2
  • Changing Seas Season 1
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
The Seals of Sable Island
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Episode: S18 E2 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Puerto Rico: Resilience in Action
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Episode: S18 E1 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Engineering the Power of Waves
Scientists and engineers test ways to both mitigate and harness the power of waves.
Episode: S18 E3 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Getting Sharked: Search for Solutions
Scientists test repellents to stop sharks from taking fish from anglers’ lines.
Episode: S18 E4 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mystery of the Spinning Fish
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
The Elephant Seals of Año Nuevo
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:42
Watch 26:46
Changing Seas
Costa Rica's Surfing Paradise
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Changing Seas
Whales in a Plastic Ocean
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:46
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
California Sea Otters: Life on the Edge
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Episode: S16 E1604 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 26:42