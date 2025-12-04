100 WVIA Way
The Chavis Chronicles

Anyango Yarbo-Davenport

Season 6 Episode 601 | 27m 36s

The Chavis Chronicles features the extraordinary American/Austrian violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, hailed for her brilliance as a soloist, conductor, and chamber musician. Dr. Chavis delves into her artistry and global impact as she unveils her acclaimed album Invisible Threads and brings Wynton Marsalis’s violin concerto to Latin America.

Aired: 12/06/25 | Expires: 12/06/26
Watch 26:06
The Chavis Chronicles
John Hope Bryant
Dr. Chavis talks with the founder and CEO of Operation Hope, John Hope Bryant.
Episode: S4 E423 | 26:06
Watch 25:54
The Chavis Chronicles
Richard Dunn and Ashley Myatt
Dr. Chavis talks with the COO at the Atlanta Voice and the newest Miss Black America.
Episode: S4 E425 | 25:54
Watch 26:50
The Chavis Chronicles
Rawle Anderson Jr., Esq.
Dr. Chavis talks to Rawle Andrews Jr. of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation
Episode: S4 E424 | 26:50
Watch 27:09
The Chavis Chronicles
Milton Jones
Dr. Chavis talks with United Negro College Fund and civic leader Milton H. Jones, Jr.
Episode: S4 E421 | 27:09
Watch 27:18
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Topper Carew
Dr. Chavis talks to Dr. Topper Carew about success in TV, AI, and space exploration.
Episode: S4 E409 | 27:18
Watch 27:29
The Chavis Chronicles
Inga Willis and Craig Spates
Dr. Chavis talks with politician and civic leader Inga Willis and developer Craig Spates.
Episode: S4 E422 | 27:29
Watch 26:24
The Chavis Chronicles
Rev. Dr. Frances Draper
Dr. Chavis and Frances Draper discuss the importance of the black press in America.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:24
Watch 26:34
The Chavis Chronicles
Phylicia Rashad
Dr. Chavis and actress Phylicia Rashad discuss her career and the importance of the arts.
Episode: S4 E412 | 26:34
Watch 26:02
The Chavis Chronicles
T.I.
Hip Hop star T.I. discusses the importance of the arts on the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:02
Watch 27:03
The Chavis Chronicles
Robert Smith
Dr. Chavis talks to billionaire Robert Smith about achieving success against the odds.
Episode: S4 E408 | 27:03
Watch 26:52
The Chavis Chronicles
Darlene McGhee-Whittington
Dr. Chavis welcomes Darlene McGhee-Whittington, 28th President of Jack and Jill.
Episode: S6 E605 | 26:52
Watch 26:04
The Chavis Chronicles
April De Simone
April DeSimone joins Dr. Chavis to explore how design can drive equity and social justice.
Episode: S6 E604 | 26:04
Watch 26:28
The Chavis Chronicles
Charles Cantu
Dr. Chavis and Charles Cantu discuss digital media innovation and equity in the marketplace.
Episode: S6 E603 | 26:28
Watch 27:04
The Chavis Chronicles
Dr. Charles Asher Small
Dr. Charles Asher Small, Founder of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism.
Episode: S6 E602 | 27:04
Watch 26:33
The Chavis Chronicles
Dana White – Senior Managing Director Ankura
Dr. Chavis talks to Dana W. White, Senior Managing Director at Ankura Consulting.
Episode: S5 E501 | 26:33
Watch 25:58
The Chavis Chronicles
Terrence Hayes - Press Secretary Department of Veterans Affairs
Dr. Chavis talks to Terrence Hayes, the VA’s Deputy Assistant Secretary, Public Affairs.
Episode: S5 E505 | 25:58
Watch 25:56
The Chavis Chronicles
Janice L. Mathis Esq., NCNW
Dr. Chavis talks to Janice L. Mathis Esq. with the National Council of Negro Women.
Episode: S5 E504 | 25:56
Watch 26:56
The Chavis Chronicles
Gabriel Groisman – Partner, LSN Partners
Dr. Chavis discusses the rise in anti-Semitism with expert attorney Gabriel Groisman.
Episode: S5 E502 | 26:56
Watch 26:46
The Chavis Chronicles
American Cancer Society
American Cancer Society doctors review their historic study on Black women and cancer.
Episode: S5 E503 | 26:46
Watch 27:16
The Chavis Chronicles
Professor Herb Boyd
Dr. Chavis talks to professor and political activist Herb Boyd.
Episode: S5 E513 | 27:16