New Bistro Classics

Christopher Kimball searches Paris for new spins on bistro classics, starting with a surprising take on French Onion Soup. Back at Milk Street, Rose Hattabaugh makes Oven-Baked Three-Layer Croque Monsieur Sandwiches, a fuss-free recipe that's doable on any night of the week. Finally, Rosemary Gill prepares a modern twist on garlic bread: Garlic Toasts with Goat Cheese and Herb Salad.