Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Pasta Secrets

Season 6 Episode 620 | 26m 13s

Who doesn’t love pasta? Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Pasta with Radicchio, Walnuts and Black Pepper inspired by Venice. Next, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore makes Rigatoni with Broccoli-Lemon Sauce, a dish that enrobes pasta with silky broccoli puree. To finish, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay whips up Pasta with Sage, Walnut and Parmesan Pesto for a delicious and nontraditional take on pesto.

Aired: 09/09/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
