Jeannie Seely: Women in Country Music

Extras
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
Interviewees pick they would send into outer space to represent country music.
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Loretta Lynn takes us through the process of writing her hit songs.
Latest Episodes
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.
Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.
Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.
So-called “hillbilly music” reaches new listeners and launches its first stars’ careers.