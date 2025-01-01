100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Country Music

Loretta Lynn on Songwriting

2m 06s

Loretta Lynn takes us through the process of writing her hit songs "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "You Ain't Woman Enough."

Funding for Country Music was provided by Bank of America, the Annenberg Foundation, the Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, Belmont University, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Rosalind P. Walter and by members of ‘The Better Angels Society,’ including: The Blavatnik Family Foundation, the Schwartz/Reisman Foundation, the Pfeil Foundation, Diane and Hal Brierley, John and Catherine Debs, the Fullerton Family Charitable Fund, the Perry and Donna Golkin Family Foundation, Jay Alix and Una Jackman, Mercedes T. Bass, Fred and Donna Seigel, Gilchrist and Amy Berg, James R. Berdell Foundation, David Bonderman, Deborah P. and Jonathan T. Dawson, Senator Bill and Tracy Frist, Susan and David Kreisman, Rocco and Debby Landesman, Lillian Lovelace, John and Leslie McQuown, Mindy's Hope Foundation, the Segal Family Foundation, Michelle Smith. ﻿Major funding was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PBS.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Country Music
Episode 8 Preview | "Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’”
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Country Music
Episode 7 Preview | "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?”
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Country Music
Episode 6 Preview | “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?”
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 33:23
Country Music
What's the Ultimate Country Song?
Interviewees pick they would send into outer space to represent country music.
Clip: 33:23
Watch 1:55:40
Country Music
“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:55:40
Watch 2:21:01
Country Music
“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:21:01
Watch 1:52:54
Country Music
"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:52:54
Watch 0:30
Country Music
Episode 5 Preview | "The Sons and Daughters of America"
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:54:08
Country Music
“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:54:08
Watch 7:33
Country Music
Jeannie Seely: Women in Country Music
"In the 60s, we were just staring to stand up." Jeannie Seely on the women of Country Music.
Clip: 7:33
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:55:40
Country Music
“Don’t Get Above Your Raisin’” (1984 – 1996)
Country music works to stay true to its roots as the genre skyrockets to new heights.
Episode: S1 E8 | 1:55:40
Watch 2:21:01
Country Music
“Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way?” (1973 – 1983)
Witness a vibrant era in country music, thanks to mainstream crossovers and a new sound.
Episode: S1 E7 | 2:21:01
Watch 1:52:54
Country Music
"Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” (1968 – 1972)
Learn what draws artists like Bob Dylan to Nashville as the Vietnam War rages.
Episode: S1 E6 | 1:52:54
Watch 1:54:08
Country Music
“The Sons and Daughters of America” (1964 – 1968)
New country artists like Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride reflect a changing America.
Episode: S1 E5 | 1:54:08
Watch 1:50:52
Country Music
“I Can’t Stop Loving You” (1953 – 1963)
Visit Memphis during the era of rockabilly, and see how Patsy Cline rises to stardom.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:50:52
Watch 1:53:14
Country Music
“The Hillbilly Shakespeare” (1945 – 1953)
Meet the country stars of post-war America, including the Hillbilly Shakespeare.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:53:14
Watch 1:52:48
Country Music
“Hard Times” (1933 – 1945)
Nashville transforms into Music City as America falls for singing cowboys and Texas Swing.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:52:48
Watch 1:51:29
Country Music
“The Rub” (Beginnings – 1933)
So-called “hillbilly music” reaches new listeners and launches its first stars’ careers.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:51:29
Country Music
Episode: S1
Country Music
Episode: S1