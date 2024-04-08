100 WVIA Way
Crash Course Physics

Temperature: Crash Course Physics #20

Season 1 Episode 20 | 8m 26s

In this episode of Crash Course Physics, Shini talks to us about temperature and the ideal gas law. Also, we figure out how much air is in your car.

Aired: 08/31/16
Extras
Watch 9:15
Crash Course Physics
Astrophysics and Cosmology: Crash Course Physics #46
Let's talk about astrophysics, cosmology and how our universe works.
Episode: S1 E46 | 9:15
Watch 10:19
Crash Course Physics
Nuclear Physics: Crash Course Physics #45
Let's talk Einstein and Nuclear Physics. What does E=MC2 actually mean? Why is it useful?
Episode: S1 E45 | 10:19
Watch 8:38
Crash Course Physics
Quantum Mechanics - Part 1: Crash Course Physics #43
Shini introduces the idea of Quantum Mechanics and how it helps us understand light.
Episode: S1 E43 | 8:38
Watch 9:02
Crash Course Physics
Quantum Mechanics - Part 2: Crash Course Physics #44
Why is e=mc2 such a big deal? And what about this grumpy cat in a box and probability?
Episode: S1 E44 | 9:02
Watch 8:25
Crash Course Physics
Special Relativity: Crash Course Physics #42
We've all heard of relativity, but what is it? How does it relate to light and motion?
Episode: S1 E42 | 8:25
Watch 9:56
Crash Course Physics
Optical Instruments: Crash Course Physics #41
Shini talks to us about optical instruments and how they make magnification possible.
Episode: S1 E41 | 9:56
Watch 9:03
Crash Course Physics
Induction - An Introduction: Crash Course Physics #34
Megneto helps Shini explain how induction works and why magnetism seems so complicated.
Episode: S1 E34 | 9:03
Watch 8:18
Crash Course Physics
How Power Gets to Your Home: Crash Course Physics #35
Getting power at home is pretty amazing – and much more complicated than it may seem.
Episode: S1 E35 | 8:18
Watch 9:53
Crash Course Physics
AC Circuits: Crash Course Physics #36
We've talked about how AC circuits change voltage, but let's take a deeper look.
Episode: S1 E36 | 9:53
Watch 9:26
Crash Course Physics
Geometric Optics: Crash Course Physics #38
Sunlight, moonlight, torchlight... They all work the same. Let's talk about light!
Episode: S1 E38 | 9:26
