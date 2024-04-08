Electric Charge: Crash Course Physics #25

Extras
Shini introduces the idea of Quantum Mechanics and how it helps us understand light.
Shini talks to us about optical instruments and how they make magnification possible.
Why is e=mc2 such a big deal? And what about this grumpy cat in a box and probability?
We've all heard of relativity, but what is it? How does it relate to light and motion?
In this episode of Crash Course Physics, Shini takes us into the world of magnetism!
Ampère was playing with wires when he discovered a fundamental law of electromagnetism.
Let's talk about astrophysics, cosmology and how our universe works.
Let's talk Einstein and Nuclear Physics. What does E=MC2 actually mean? Why is it useful?
Megneto helps Shini explain how induction works and why magnetism seems so complicated.
Getting power at home is pretty amazing – and much more complicated than it may seem.
We've talked about how AC circuits change voltage, but let's take a deeper look.
Sunlight, moonlight, torchlight... They all work the same. Let's talk about light!
Light's behavior seems counterintuitive. That is, until you figure out light is a wave.
We've learned about light and how to bend it to our will. But what can we LEARN from it?