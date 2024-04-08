100 WVIA Way
Crash Course Physics

Motion in a Straight Line: Crash Course Physics #1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 10m 39s

In this, THE FIRST EPISODE of Crash Course Physics, your host Dr. Shini Somara introduces us to the ideas of motion in a straight line. She talks about displacement, acceleration, time, velocity, and the definition of acceleration.

Aired: 03/30/16
Extras
Watch 8:38
Crash Course Physics
Quantum Mechanics - Part 1: Crash Course Physics #43
Shini introduces the idea of Quantum Mechanics and how it helps us understand light.
Episode: S1 E43 | 8:38
Watch 9:56
Crash Course Physics
Optical Instruments: Crash Course Physics #41
Shini talks to us about optical instruments and how they make magnification possible.
Episode: S1 E41 | 9:56
Watch 9:02
Crash Course Physics
Quantum Mechanics - Part 2: Crash Course Physics #44
Why is e=mc2 such a big deal? And what about this grumpy cat in a box and probability?
Episode: S1 E44 | 9:02
Watch 8:25
Crash Course Physics
Special Relativity: Crash Course Physics #42
We've all heard of relativity, but what is it? How does it relate to light and motion?
Episode: S1 E42 | 8:25
Watch 8:55
Crash Course Physics
Magnetism: Crash Course Physics #32
In this episode of Crash Course Physics, Shini takes us into the world of magnetism!
Episode: S1 E32 | 8:55
Watch 8:31
Crash Course Physics
Ampère's Law: Crash Course Physics #33
Ampère was playing with wires when he discovered a fundamental law of electromagnetism.
Episode: S1 E33 | 8:31
Watch 9:15
Crash Course Physics
Astrophysics and Cosmology: Crash Course Physics #46
Let's talk about astrophysics, cosmology and how our universe works.
Episode: S1 E46 | 9:15
Watch 10:19
Crash Course Physics
Nuclear Physics: Crash Course Physics #45
Let's talk Einstein and Nuclear Physics. What does E=MC2 actually mean? Why is it useful?
Episode: S1 E45 | 10:19
Watch 9:03
Crash Course Physics
Induction - An Introduction: Crash Course Physics #34
Megneto helps Shini explain how induction works and why magnetism seems so complicated.
Episode: S1 E34 | 9:03
Watch 8:18
Crash Course Physics
How Power Gets to Your Home: Crash Course Physics #35
Getting power at home is pretty amazing – and much more complicated than it may seem.
Episode: S1 E35 | 8:18
