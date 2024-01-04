Curious Lucerne

Christine gets curious about Lucerne’s Chapel Bridge, its ornately painted city squares, including the Weinmarkt, its many beautiful fountains, the Musegg Wall, the Wildenmann and the Männliturm. Then, up to the Swiss Alps aboard the steepest cogwheel railway in the world, to learn the history of St. Gotthard Pass, dragon lore and the curious connection between Pontius Pilate and Mount Pilatus.