Curious Traveler

Curious Lucerne

Season 6 Episode 601 | 29m 03s

Christine gets curious about Lucerne’s Chapel Bridge, its ornately painted city squares, including the Weinmarkt, its many beautiful fountains, the Musegg Wall, the Wildenmann and the Männliturm. Then, up to the Swiss Alps aboard the steepest cogwheel railway in the world, to learn the history of St. Gotthard Pass, dragon lore and the curious connection between Pontius Pilate and Mount Pilatus.

Aired: 10/14/23 | Expires: 10/14/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Curious Traveler
Season 6 Trailer
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
Preview: 0:30
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 28:27
Curious Traveler
Switzerland's Curious Castles
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Episode: S6 E603 | 28:27
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
Watch 28:54
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Palaces & Castles
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Episode: S6 E610 | 28:54
Watch 27:57
Curious Traveler
Curious Bern
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Episode: S6 E609 | 27:57
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Warsaw
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Episode: S6 E611 | 28:50
Watch 27:55
Curious Traveler
Curious Gdańsk
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:55
