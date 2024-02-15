100 WVIA Way
Curious Traveler

Curious Manchester

Season 4 Episode 404 | 27m 46s

How did Manchester kick-start ‘Railway Mania’ in the Industrial Age? What is Manchester’s Water Palace? What is so curious about the architecture of the John Rylands and Chetham’s Libraries? Why is a bee the symbol of Manchester? Which pub owner shooed her patrons out with a broom? Why is the National Football Museum in Manchester?

Aired: 03/16/20
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 28:46
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Culture & Traditions
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Episode: S6 E607 | 28:46
Watch 28:54
Curious Traveler
Estonia’s Curious Palaces & Castles
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Episode: S6 E610 | 28:54
Watch 27:57
Curious Traveler
Curious Bern
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Episode: S6 E609 | 27:57
Watch 28:50
Curious Traveler
Curious Warsaw
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Episode: S6 E611 | 28:50
Watch 27:55
Curious Traveler
Curious Gdańsk
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Episode: S6 E612 | 27:55
Watch 28:56
Curious Traveler
Curious Kraków
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
Episode: S6 E608 | 28:56
Watch 28:42
Curious Traveler
Netherlands’ Curious UNESCO
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Episode: S6 E605 | 28:42
Watch 28:58
Curious Traveler
Curious Aix-en-Provence & Arles
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
Episode: S6 E604 | 28:58
Watch 27:59
Curious Traveler
Curious Dijon & Beaune
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Episode: S6 E606 | 27:59
