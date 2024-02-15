Curious Southern Wales

Extras
Curious Traveler Season 6 is here!
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Curious Traveler Season 6
-
Curious Traveler Season 5
-
Curious Traveler Season 4
-
Curious Traveler Season 3
-
Curious Traveler Season 2
Kadriorg Palace, Alatskivi Castle, Palmse Manor, Vihula Manor.
Seto Lelo Polyphonic singing, Estonian folk costumes, Russian arts & crafts, smoke saunas.
Philippe le Bon Tower, Notre-Dame du Dijon, owl legend, Hôtel Dieu, Fallot Mustard Mill.
Bern’s Old Town, Zytglogge, Kindlifresserbrunnen, Bern Minster, Einstein’s bench.
Warsaw Royal Castle, Sigismund’s Column, Lazienki Palace, Frederic Chopin, Pierogis.
Old Town, Neptune Fountain, Amber Museum, Battle of Westerplatte, St. Mary’s Basilica.
Kraków’s Copernicus, Rynek Glówny, Wawel Castle, Collegium Maius and Wawel Dragon parade.
The Kinderdijk Windmills, Colonies of Benevolence, Beemster Polder and Van Nelle Factory.
Aix's Fountains, Van Gogh in Arles, Arles’ Roman Arena and a Calisson Factory.
The great castles of Switzerland: Château de Chillon, Château de Gruyères, Schloss Thun.