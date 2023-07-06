Coral Grief

In Coralina, the CyberSquad and Digit marvel at the cybersite's colorful coral reef. Inez hopes to bring back a piece of coral as a gift for her aunt until they learn coral is alive and the reef is under threat! Something is causing the ocean to become hot and murky, and it’s bleaching the coral. With the help of an action hero crab, can the kids find the source of the heat before it's too late?