EcoHaven CSE

Someone has stolen the legendary cyberbeast Choocroca from cybersite EcoHaven, and the only clue is the culprit's footprint. Using the principles of "body math," the CyberSquad has to sleuth out who took Choocroca, and rescue the massive beast. The CyberSquad must use forensic science to build their case and find both the culprit and the critter before Hacker gets his way.