EcoHaven Ooze

When Hacker discovers that the liquid ooze that feeds the animals of EcoHaven also gives him a super energy boost, he decides to drain the pond and take the ooze home. He builds a fort around the pond, so the CyberSquad must figure out a way to get in. After testing a model of their invention to be sure it works, they hide inside the “Trojan Ducky,” and fool Delete into taking them to Hacker.