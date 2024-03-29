Escape from Merlin's Maze

On the prowl for a new power source, Hacker descends on Frogsnorts School of Sorcery. His scheme? To steal Professor Stumblesnore’s wand and harness its awesome magic to energize himself. Hacker’s first task is to get star student Shari Spotter out of his way. He entraps Shari in Merlin’s Maze by blocking her path with a series of heavy stone slabs.