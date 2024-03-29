On the Line

When Digit heads off to dispose of the Network Interface Card (NIC), calamity strikes. A sinister cyvulture steals the NIC right out from under Digit's beak and gives it to Hacker! Hacker uses the NIC to transform himself so he can slip into Control Central. To find the Transformatron and reverse its power, the CyberSquad must discover how an object can be pinpointed using two straight lines.