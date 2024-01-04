Shari Spotter and the Cosmic Crumpets

Shari Spotter, star student of Frogsnorts Sorcerers Academy, is in trouble! Entrusted with baking the all-powerful Cosmic Crumpets for the annual Sorcerers Ball, she burns the magical treats and must concoct a new batch. But she is stymied because the recipe contains strange, top-heavy fractions. Digit and the kids must help Shari sort out the confusion of the mixed numbers.