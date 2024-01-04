The Creech Who Would be Crowned

The CyberSquad is summoned to Tikiville to stop Hacker from winning a race that would allow him to take over the cybersite. Upon arrival, Matt and Jackie tease Inez about her big vocabulary, so she decides to say just say "Bye!" She splits from the group and teams up with a Tikiville girl named Creech. Creech considers it her destiny to rule the land her family once ruled for so many years.