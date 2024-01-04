The Emperor Has Snow Clothes

Hacker has crowned himself Emperor of Penguia and deposited the real emperor as a frozen statue in a distant corner of the site. The CyberSquad arrives just as a crippling snowstorm makes its way across Penguia in a path that seems destined to collide with their rescue. Digit uses updates on the storm's progress from cyberweathercaster Stormy Gale (Janice Huff) to help the kids track the storm.