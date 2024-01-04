100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cyberchase

A Garden Grows in Botlyn

Season 12 Episode 4 | 26m 12s

Digit’s friend Ren is excited to plan a very special Valentine’s Day party at his favorite spot - the beautiful Botlyn Botanic Garden. But when Ren and the CyberSquad discover the garden isn’t available, they get their hands dirty and use their math skills to plot out and plant a beautiful garden in an unlikely space.

Aired: 02/14/20 | Expires: 03/29/24
Extras
Watch 0:30
Cyberchase
Cyber Sound Quest
Play the new game Cyber Sound Quest on PBSKIDS.org or the PBS KIDS Games App!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 4:32
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 5
Hacker tries to stop the CyberSquad from cracking his code.
Special: 4:32
Watch 3:04
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 3
Surf’s up! The CyberSquad catch a giant wave and continue their journey to stop Hacker.
Special: 3:04
Watch 2:52
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 4
Safely back on land, the kids and Mimi climb Penguia Peak to find what Hacker is hiding.
Special: 2:52
Watch 4:12
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 2
Trapped on ice, the CyberSquad must find a way to sail back to safety on shore!
Special: 4:12
Watch 4:51
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 1
Mimi and the CyberSquad investigate a mysterious map of Penguia.
Special: 4:51
Watch 3:49
Cyberchase
The Belly Bowl: Part 6
Mimi and the Darling Snowtrotters look to slide into victory at the Belly Bowl!
Special: 3:49
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 1
Una neblina verde está calentando Stellandia.
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Limpieza en la Isla 8
Inez lidia con ceder una querida reliquia; Delete pide ayuda al CyberSquad.
Episode: S14 E1 | 25:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cyberchase Season 15
  • Cyberchase Season 14
  • Cyberchase Season 13
  • Cyberchase Season 12
  • Cyberchase Season 11
  • Cyberchase Season 10
  • Cyberchase Season 9
  • Cyberchase Season 8
  • Cyberchase Season 7
  • Cyberchase Season 6
  • Cyberchase Season 5
  • Cyberchase Season 4
  • Cyberchase Season 3
  • Cyberchase Season 2
  • Cyberchase Season 1
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
Cyberdillos in the Outfield
Something’s causing chaos in Dingerville & Inez must share her bedroom with her sister.
Episode: S15 E2 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cyberchase
If You Can't Stand the Heat
It's too hot in Factoria. Can the CyberSquad help beat the heat and save the flower show?
Episode: S15 E1 | 26:25
Watch 49:01
Cyberchase
Weather or Not
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E6 | 49:01
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 2
Hacker está calentando Stellandia. ¿Puede el CyberSquad detenerlo?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Árboles, por favor
Inez y su hermana tienen ideas muy diferentes sobre cómo arreglar el patio de su edificio.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Weather or Not; Part 1
A green haze is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad and Bernice find the source?
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Cyberchase
Buen Clima o no, Parte 1
Una neblina verde está calentando Stellandia.
Episode: S14 E3 | 26:30
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Weather or Not: Part 2
Hacker is heating up Stellandia. Can the CyberSquad stop him?
Episode: S14 E4 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Clean Up on Isle 8
Inez grapples with passing a beloved heirloom on. / Delete asks the CyberSquad for help.
Episode: S14 E1 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Cyberchase
Trees, Please
Inez and her sister have very different ideas on how fix up their building’s courtyard.
Episode: S14 E2 | 25:55