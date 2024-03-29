Invasion of the Funky Flower

Contestants from all over Cyberspace have come to Gardenia, a gorgeous garden cybersite ruled by the Queen Mum, for its annual flower-growing contest. Hacker is sure his doofydill will win Tallest Flower, but when he loses to Inez and her happiolus, he is furious and plots a plant-based revenge. He flies off to a faraway site and brings back a funky flower – an invasive species!