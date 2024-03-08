Dinosaur Train Submarine/All Kinds of Families

The Pteranodon family meet Shoshana Shonisaurus, an enormous marine reptile that's something between a dolphin and a whale. Shoshana kindly helps Shiny get over her fear of diving deep. / Buddy expresses his feelings about being adopted to Tiny and Mrs. Pteranodon. Mom takes Buddy and Tiny to meet another adopted dinosaur kid named Sonny Sauroposeidon, now a part of Mikey Microraptor's family.