Doc World

Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 4: Trap

Season 5 Episode 4 | 54m 27s

On September 9, 2001, commander Ahmad Shah Massoud was assassinated in Afghanistan. 9/11 occurred two days later. This was the first in attacks that Al Qaeda carried out in NY and DC, and the U.S. reacted by bombing and invading Afghanistan. When American troops arrived to secure stability and reconstruction, many Afghans hoped for peace and democracy - their expectations would soon be shattered.

Aired: 07/30/22 | Expires: 09/26/23
Major funding for Doc World provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:59
Doc World
Crossings | The Korean War
What do you know about North Korea and South Korea, and the Korean War?
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:59
Watch 0:58
Doc World
Crossings | Women Cross DMZ: The Origin
Christine Ahn talks about Women Cross DMZ, its purpose, and the women behind the walk.
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:58
Watch 1:07
Doc World
Crossings | For Peace, Reunification and Uplifting Women
The three goals of the 2015 peace walk by the 30 Women Cross DMZ activists.
Clip: S6 E4 | 1:07
Watch 1:33
Doc World
Crossings | Trailer
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Preview: S6 E4 | 1:33
Watch 0:30
Doc World
Crossings | Preview
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Preview: S6 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:56
Doc World
Crossings | Joint Security Area
Panmunjom, or Joint Security Area, is at the border between North Korea and South Korea.
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:56
Watch 1:00
Doc World
Crossings | Women Cross DMZ: Leaders, Activists
The extraordinary women activists and leaders of Women Cross DMZ.
Clip: S6 E4 | 1:00
Watch 0:59
Doc World
Crossings | The 1953 Armistice Agreement
Women Cross DMZ visit Panmunjom, the site of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement signing.
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:59
Watch 0:44
Doc World
Crossings | Fear of War, Past and Present
Women Cross DMZ witness performances that convey a message of North Korea and the war.
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:44
Watch 0:35
Doc World
Crossings | A Perspective on North Korea
Abigail Disney tours a North Korean kindergarten, leaving her with mixed feelings.
Clip: S6 E4 | 0:35
Watch 1:32:46
Doc World
Crossings
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:32:46
Watch 1:32:46
Doc World
Crossings (with Korean Subtitles)
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
Episode: S6 E4 | 1:32:46
Watch 1:15:52
Doc World
The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
Episode: S6 E3 | 1:15:52
Watch 1:18:50
Doc World
Ganden: A Joyful Land
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
Episode: S6 E2 | 1:18:50
Watch 57:14
Doc World
Keep It A Secret
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
Episode: S6 E1 | 57:14
Watch 54:05
Doc World
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 3: Taliban
While fighting in Afghanistan turned into a civil war, the Taliban emerged triumphantly.
Episode: S5 E3 | 54:05
Watch 53:23
Doc World
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 2: Jihad
In 1979, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. "Soviet Vietnam" began after a call for Jihad.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:23
Watch 54:04
Doc World
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 1: Kingdom
Afghanistan opened to the world in the 1960s. When communists seized power, a war began.
Episode: S5 E1 | 54:04
Watch 58:57
Doc World
WHY SLAVERY? Maid in Hell
Can an employment system hide a reality of torture and humiliation?
Episode: S4 E13 | 58:57
Watch 58:56
Doc World
WHY SLAVERY? I Was A Yazidi Slave
Can a path to justice and healing be found after genocide, sexual violence and slavery?
Episode: S4 E9 | 58:56