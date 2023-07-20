100 WVIA Way
Doc World

Crossings

Season 6 Episode 4 | 1hr 32m 46s

A group of international women peacemakers sets out on a risky journey across the DMZ between North and South Korea, calling for an end to the 70-year war that has divided the peninsula and its people. Comprised of Nobel Peace Laureates and renowned activists, the team faces daunting logistical and political challenges as they forge a path with their Korean sisters toward peace and reconciliation.

Aired: 07/21/23
Major funding for Doc World provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Crossings | Trailer
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Crossings | Preview
Peacemakers call for an end to a war that has divided the Korean peninsula and its people.
Crossings | Joint Security Area
Panmunjom, or Joint Security Area, is at the border between North Korea and South Korea.
Crossings | The Korean War
What do you know about North Korea and South Korea, and the Korean War?
Crossings | Women Cross DMZ: Leaders, Activists
The extraordinary women activists and leaders of Women Cross DMZ.
Crossings | Women Cross DMZ: The Origin
Christine Ahn talks about Women Cross DMZ, its purpose, and the women behind the walk.
Crossings | The 1953 Armistice Agreement
Women Cross DMZ visit Panmunjom, the site of the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement signing.
Crossings | For Peace, Reunification and Uplifting Women
The three goals of the 2015 peace walk by the 30 Women Cross DMZ activists.
Crossings | Fear of War, Past and Present
Women Cross DMZ witness performances that convey a message of North Korea and the war.
Crossings | The Fine Line Between North and South Korea
Women Cross DMZ's Christine Ahn talks about her portrayal in the media in Korea.
Crossings (with Korean Subtitles)
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
The Accused: Damned or Devoted?
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
Ganden: A Joyful Land
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
Keep It A Secret
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 4: Trap
After 9/11, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. Many Afghans hoped for peace and democracy.
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 3: Taliban
While fighting in Afghanistan turned into a civil war, the Taliban emerged triumphantly.
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 2: Jihad
In 1979, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. "Soviet Vietnam" began after a call for Jihad.
Afghanistan: The Wounded Land - Part 1: Kingdom
Afghanistan opened to the world in the 1960s. When communists seized power, a war began.
WHY SLAVERY? Maid in Hell
Can an employment system hide a reality of torture and humiliation?
WHY SLAVERY? North Korea's Secret Slaves: Dollar Heroes
How does North Korea fulfill their nuclear agenda? By selling their people as laborers.
