La Lucha (with Sign Language)

Extras
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
Before the trek to La Paz, Marcelo speaks the truth about why they must fight for their rights.
The protestors travel 380 km from Cochabamba to La Paz in their wheelchairs and by foot.
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
From Bolivia to China and beyond, dive deep into people's struggles and triumphs around the world.
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
The creation of a surf program of young Chinese athletes with its eyes set on the Olympics.
Head coach Grant Thomas explains what China wants to achieve with its National Surf Team.
Surfers for China's National Team know opportunities and expectations keep the pressure on.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Doc World | Season 7
-
Doc World | Season 6
-
Doc World | Season 5
-
Doc World | Season 4
-
Doc World | Season 3
-
Doc World: Season 2
-
Doc World: Season 1
A group of people with disabilities treks across the Andes, battling for their human rights.
In Hainan, China, young surfers aspire to join the national surf team and dream of the Olympics.
피스메이커스는 한반도와 그 민족을 분열시킨 전쟁의 종식을 촉구합니다.
Powerful cleric Khadim Rizvi has one mission: to preserve Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
The last generation of monks to have studied where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began.
The inspiring story of Irish surfing and how its pioneers found peace during The Troubles.
After 9/11, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan. Many Afghans hoped for peace and democracy.
While fighting in Afghanistan turned into a civil war, the Taliban emerged triumphantly.