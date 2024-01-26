Massimo Bottura Part 2: Modena, Philanthropy and Opera

In part 2 of our visit with Chef Massimo Bottura in Modena, we explore the charming city and delve into the philanthropic side of Modena and the Botturas. Lara Gilmore introduces us to Tortellante and Food for Soul. We can't visit Modena without learning more about its most famous son, late tenor Luciano Pavarotti and the theater that is carrying on his legacy by training young opera stars.