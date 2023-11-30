Our visit to Tuscany starts in Chianti. We learn how true Chianti Classico wine complements modern art. Then host Kathy McCabe is off to Panzano for a wild boar hunt and a visit with philosophical butcher Dario Cecchini. Nearby, Kathy meets special cashmere goats and takes part in an olive oil production. The episode ends on the coast with a stunning ride with the butteri (cowboys).