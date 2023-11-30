100 WVIA Way
Dream of Italy

Tuscany

Season 1 Episode 101 | 27m 16s

Our visit to Tuscany starts in Chianti. We learn how true Chianti Classico wine complements modern art. Then host Kathy McCabe is off to Panzano for a wild boar hunt and a visit with philosophical butcher Dario Cecchini. Nearby, Kathy meets special cashmere goats and takes part in an olive oil production. The episode ends on the coast with a stunning ride with the butteri (cowboys).

Aired: 05/15/19 | Expires: 05/15/27
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Andrea Bocelli's Tuscany
Italy's most famous tenor introduces us to the Tuscany that shaped him.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Americans Moving to Abruzzo
Meet four Americans who have bought homes and affordably retired in this gorgeous region.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
A Grand Palace and Pizza
Explore a 1,000-room palace and taste lauded Chef Franco Pepe’s famous Pizza.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura: Slow Food, Fast Cars, Big Dreams
The famous chef and his wife Lara welcome us into their culinary world in Modena.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura Part 2: Modena, Philanthropy and Opera
More with Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore on Modena and philanthropy.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
The Black Madonna with Marisa Tomei
The Academy Award-winning actress joins us for a spiritual journey to Campania.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Special: 26:46
Watch 0:30
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special Trailer | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Naples/Amalfi Coast
Find out why Naples and the Amalfi Coast have been luring travelers for ages.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Rome
Still thousands of years later, Rome's many layers can lead to surprising experiences.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:16
