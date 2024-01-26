100 WVIA Way
Dream of Italy

A Grand Palace and Pizza

Season 3 Episode 303 | 26m 46s

Did you know that there's a 1,000-room palace in southern Italy that rivals Versailles? We travel to Caserta to visit this very special Reggia (it even made an appearance in Star Wars). The province is also home to captivating ancient ruins where gladiators once fought. And a little town nearby just might be home to the world's best pizza made by the lauded Chef Franco Pepe.

Aired: 12/14/23 | Expires: 04/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Andrea Bocelli's Tuscany
Italy's most famous tenor introduces us to the Tuscany that shaped him.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Americans Moving to Abruzzo
Meet four Americans who have bought homes and affordably retired in this gorgeous region.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura Part 2: Modena, Philanthropy and Opera
More with Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore on Modena and philanthropy.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura: Slow Food, Fast Cars, Big Dreams
The famous chef and his wife Lara welcome us into their culinary world in Modena.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
The Black Madonna with Marisa Tomei
The Academy Award-winning actress joins us for a spiritual journey to Campania.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Special: 26:46
Watch 0:30
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special Trailer | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Tuscany
Tuscany is filled with treasures from the Chianti wine zone to the coastline of Maremma.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Rome
Still thousands of years later, Rome's many layers can lead to surprising experiences.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Umbria
Host Kathy McCabe takes us deep into the green heart of Italy, the region of Umbria.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:16
