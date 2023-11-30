100 WVIA Way
Dream of Italy

Puglia

Season 1 Episode 106 | 27m 17s

The heel of Italy - Puglia - is one of its most magical regions. In the Baroque city of Lecce, host Kathy McCabe gets a classic car ride and then learns about the city's paper mâché nativity scenes. In the countryside, Kathy explores the classic cone-shaped trulli, gets a cooking lesson and learns the pizzica dance. And then it is off to the coast to meet old and new friends. Plus more!

Aired: 05/15/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Tuscany
Tuscany is filled with treasures from the Chianti wine zone to the coastline of Maremma.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Naples/Amalfi Coast
Find out why Naples and the Amalfi Coast have been luring travelers for ages.
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:16
