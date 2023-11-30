100 WVIA Way
Dream of Italy

Naples/Amalfi Coast

Season 1 Episode 104 | 27m 16s

Vibrant Naples has many age-old traditions from coffee and pizza to paper mache making and fine tailoring. Mount Vesuvius looms large over life here and on the nearby Amalfi Coast and host Kathy McCabe ventures into the crater. On the Amalfi Coast, we learn about the volcano's influence on local wine, paper-making, how to make limoncello and the treasures hiding in the sea. Plus more!

Aired: 05/15/19
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Americans Moving to Abruzzo
Meet four Americans who have bought homes and affordably retired in this gorgeous region.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
A Grand Palace and Pizza
Explore a 1,000-room palace and taste lauded Chef Franco Pepe’s famous Pizza.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura Part 2: Modena, Philanthropy and Opera
More with Massimo Bottura and Lara Gilmore on Modena and philanthropy.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Massimo Bottura: Slow Food, Fast Cars, Big Dreams
The famous chef and his wife Lara welcome us into their culinary world in Modena.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
The Black Madonna with Marisa Tomei
The Academy Award-winning actress joins us for a spiritual journey to Campania.
Episode: S3 E306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Andrea Bocelli's Tuscany
Italy's most famous tenor introduces us to the Tuscany that shaped him.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Special: 26:46
Watch 0:30
Dream of Italy
Tuscan Sun Special Trailer | Dream of Italy
Join Kathy McCabe for a truly unique experience in DREAM OF ITALY: TUSCAN SUN SPECIAL.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Tuscany
Tuscany is filled with treasures from the Chianti wine zone to the coastline of Maremma.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:16
Watch 27:16
Dream of Italy
Rome
Still thousands of years later, Rome's many layers can lead to surprising experiences.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:16
