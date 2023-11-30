Ah the Eternal City... Romans have been making mosaics for thousands of years and artisan Nadia Ridolfini teaches host Kathy McCabe the ancient craft. We get the culinary vibe at Testaccio Market and at restaurant Da Enzo, where Kathy learns to make Rome’s famous dish Cacio e Pepe. Noted street artist Alice Pasquini shows us her work and we attend an historic costume ball. Plus more!