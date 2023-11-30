Umbria is the green heart of Italy. In Perugia, host Kathy McCabe meets two women carrying on their family traditions in stained glass and handmade textiles. And then it is off to chocolate school nearby. In Montefalco, Kathy learns about the Sagrantino grape and takes a cooking lesson with a very animated chef. Plus more wine, saffron and goat cheese round out the culinary adventures. Plus more!