There is simply no other place in the world like Venice. Host Kathy McCabe takes a gondola rowing lesson from an 8th-generation gondolier. She learns from a scientist how Venice is fighting rising water levels. Kathy meets an impiraressa – a bead stringer – who is continuing this historic art. Chef Riccardo takes Kathy to Venice’s 1000-year old Rialto Market and teaches her to cook eel. Plus more!