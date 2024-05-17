Extras
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Latest Episodes
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.