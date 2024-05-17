100 WVIA Way
Dynamic Planet

Water

Season 1 Episode 3

With our warming planet altering our oceans, an extraordinary team of marine experts from Antarctica to Australia, and from Florida to New Zealand, dive into how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for a fast-changing future.

Aired: 07/02/24
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 4 Preview
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 5:23
Dynamic Planet
Buffalo Harvest and Release
For the Blackfeet Tribe, bringing back buffalo will revitalize the landscape.
Clip: S1 E4 | 5:23
Watch 2:40
Dynamic Planet
Finding Methane Bubbles in Permafrost
The ground is made up of both ice and frozen soil called permafrost.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:40
Watch 7:20
Dynamic Planet
Antarctic Fur Seals vs. Leopard Seals
Antarctic fur seals need ice-free ground in order to breed. Why are they disappearing?
Clip: S1 E4 | 7:20
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 3 Preview
As our oceans change, can science, nature and tradition prepare us for a fast-changing future?
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 6:53
Dynamic Planet
Coral Collection
Coral Reefs make up less than 1% of the ocean, but support a quarter of all marine life.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:53
Watch 6:00
Dynamic Planet
Turtle Hatching and Release
The Comcáac Turtle Guardians are doing all they can to protect sea turtles.
Clip: S1 E3 | 6:00
Watch 8:14
Dynamic Planet
Yurok Controlled Burning
The Yurok tribe conduct controlled burns to prevent wildfires and keep traditions alive.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:14
Watch 2:54
Dynamic Planet
Athens Runner
Elite athlete trains in Athens at night to avoid the punishing daytime heat of summer.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:54
Watch 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Episode 2 Preview
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Dynamic Planet
Earth
Amid the world’s ecosystems in chaos, can science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future?
Episode: S1 E4
Dynamic Planet
Fire
Examine how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for the future as the planet heats up.
Episode: S1 E2
Dynamic Planet
Ice
Explore how science, nature, and tradition prepare us for the future as ice melts across the poles.
Episode: S1 E1