Expeditions with Patrick McMillan

The Prairie Dog Wars

Season 2 Episode 206 | 27m 18s

Is it possible to enjoy a steak and at the same time heal the weary Great Plains? You might be shocked to find out that ranchers today must break the law to conserve the prairie on their own property. Join Patrick as he visits a ranch in western Kansas where a landowner is fighting to keep his prairie dogs.

Aired: 05/02/14
Distributed nationally by American Public Television.
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Rediscovering Catesby’s Carolina (Part 2)
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grassland.
Episode: S4 E410 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Rediscovering Catesby’s Carolina (Part 1)
Imagine a Carolina where Bison, Elk and Wolves roam vast grasslands.
Episode: S4 E409 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Gardening for Life – Transforming Your Landscape for Life
Join Patrick as he explores how your landscape can be transformed into a crucible of life
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Jocassee – The Jewel of the Escarpment
Jocassee is a place that is both well-known and still somewhat unexplored.
Episode: S4 E406 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Sound – The Fullness of Nature (Part 1)
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Episode: S4 E403 | 26:48
Watch 26:51
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Sound – The Fullness of Nature (Part 2)
Can you imagine an early morning walk without the sounds of nature?
Episode: S4 E404 | 26:51
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Mountain Bogs – Threatened Heritage
Join Patrick as he explores our mountain bogs.
Episode: S4 E408 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
The New River Valley – Ancient Landscapes
Join Patrick as he explores the unique life that has developed in this ancient valley.
Episode: S4 E405 | 26:48
Watch 26:48
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
Butterflies – Bringing Butterflies Home!
Join Patrick as he explores the secret lives of butterflies.
Episode: S4 E402 | 26:48
Watch 26:50
Expeditions with Patrick McMillan
California Superbloom – A World of Dramatic Change
Join Patrick as he explores the deserts of California.
Episode: S4 E401 | 26:50
