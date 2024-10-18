Josh Shapiro

Extras
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be
At Hofstra University, Margaret Hoover leads a forum with two conservatives on the impact
Tim Alberta discusses his book exploring evangelical Christians' loyalty to Donald Trump.
Tony Gonzales discusses the influx of migrants and his policy ideas addressing the crisis.
Actor Liev Schreiber discusses the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
Jared Cohen discusses “Life After Power,” his new book about post-presidential role.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sheila Johnson discusses her memoir “Walk Through Fire”.
Condoleezza Rice discusses the need for the U.S. and its allies to stand up to authoritarian states.
Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses VP Kamala Harris' road to the White House.
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Jocelyn Benson, Benjamin Ginsberg and David Becker discuss the integrity of American elections.
James Carville discusses how President Biden's decision to step aside has reshaped the election.