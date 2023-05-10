The Podlaskie region is the most diverse province in Poland, producing a cuisine that combines simplicity, variety, and rich flavor. Aleksandra tours the city center of Białystok, visits Łomża, an open-air museum in Nowogród, and The Tykocin Synagogue, and finishes her tour with a trip to the countryside where, together with local experts, she bakes one of the region’s traditional cakes – Sękacz!