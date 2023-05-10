100 WVIA Way
Flavor of Poland

Olsztyn

Season 1 Episode 105 | 27m 17s

The land of a Thousand Lakes, “The Green Lungs of Poland,” “one of nature’s wonders…” These are just a few titles Poland’s majestic Warmian-Masurian region has earned. Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of this region, visiting its capital city of Olsztyn, enjoying regional dishes at lakeside restaurants, and visiting one of the largest snail farms in Poland, in the village of Krasin.

Aired: 01/05/20 | Expires: 06/09/23
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Lublin
Aleksandra explores the Lubelskie region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E112 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Kielce
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Episode: S1 E111 | 27:17
Watch 27:32
Flavor of Poland
Białystok
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:32
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Warszawa
Poland’s modern culinary masters reach back into Poland’s national history and tradition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Krakow
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Wroclaw
The capital city of Lower Silesia, Wroclaw.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 26:48
Flavor of Poland
Toruń & Malbork
Exploring th Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:48
