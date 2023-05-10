Toruń & Malbork

Toruń, the capital of the Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland, boasts many original Polish flavors. Aleksandra strolls through the Old Market Square and visits the Kopernik Confectionary Factory, home of the city’s famous sweets, a more than 700-year-old tradition. In Malbork (Pomeranian region), Aleksandra tours Teutonic Knight’s Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage site.