100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Flavor of Poland

Lublin

Season 1 Episode 112 | 27m 17s

Lublin is the capital of the Lubelskie region of Poland, a melting pot of all Polish flavors. In the episode, Aleksandra will explore the history of Lublin through its city center where she samples the region’s specialty, the Cebularz, with one of the locals and takes a trip to the charming village of Kazimierz Dolny for a dinner composed of the region’s traditional specialties.

Aired: 01/05/20
Extras
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Kielce
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Episode: S1 E111 | 27:17
Watch 27:32
Flavor of Poland
Białystok
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:32
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Warszawa
Poland’s modern culinary masters reach back into Poland’s national history and tradition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Krakow
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Wroclaw
The capital city of Lower Silesia, Wroclaw.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Olsztyn
Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of Poland's Warmian-Masurian region.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:17
Watch 26:48
Flavor of Poland
Toruń & Malbork
Exploring th Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:48
Latest Episodes
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Katowice
The bustling city capital of Silesia and its cuisine.
Episode: S1 E107 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Olsztyn
Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of Poland's Warmian-Masurian region.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:17
Watch 26:48
Flavor of Poland
Toruń & Malbork
Exploring th Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:48
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Tri-City - Gdansk, Sopot & Gdynia
Sea breezes, tall ships, and great Polish seafood in the Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E106 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Kielce
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Episode: S1 E111 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Wroclaw
The capital city of Lower Silesia, Wroclaw.
Episode: S1 E108 | 27:17
Watch 27:32
Flavor of Poland
Białystok
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:32
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17