Flavor of Poland

Poznan & Gniezno

Season 1 Episode 109 | 27m 17s

This is the birthplace of Poland, and its cuisine is as rich as its history – in the 17th century, Greater Poland was described as a “land flowing of milk and honey.” Aleksandra will take audiences on an exploration of the iconic historical points associated with the region, and samples the flavors associated with this most ancient part of Polish history.

Aired: 01/05/20
