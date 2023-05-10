Wroclaw, the capital city of Lower Silesia, was from its very beginnings a popular place. Its culinary landscape is influenced by tastes of the Southeastern borderlands, Jewish, German, Czech, Balkan, Ukrainian, and pre-war Polish tastes, and rooted in its local products, including fish, honey, homemade breads, local beers, goat’s cheeses, beef dishes, and some of the finest wines in Poland.