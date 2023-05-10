100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sign In
PBS Passport
Flavor of Poland

Wroclaw

Season 1 Episode 108 | 27m 17s

Wroclaw, the capital city of Lower Silesia, was from its very beginnings a popular place. Its culinary landscape is influenced by tastes of the Southeastern borderlands, Jewish, German, Czech, Balkan, Ukrainian, and pre-war Polish tastes, and rooted in its local products, including fish, honey, homemade breads, local beers, goat’s cheeses, beef dishes, and some of the finest wines in Poland.

Aired: 01/05/20
Extras
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Warszawa
Poland’s modern culinary masters reach back into Poland’s national history and tradition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Krakow
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Lublin
Aleksandra explores the Lubelskie region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E112 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Kielce
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Episode: S1 E111 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Katowice
The bustling city capital of Silesia and its cuisine.
Episode: S1 E107 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17
Watch 26:48
Flavor of Poland
Toruń & Malbork
Exploring th Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:48
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Tri-City - Gdansk, Sopot & Gdynia
Sea breezes, tall ships, and great Polish seafood in the Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E106 | 27:17
Latest Episodes
Watch 27:32
Flavor of Poland
Białystok
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
Episode: S1 E104 | 27:32
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Rzeszów
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Episode: S1 E103 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Olsztyn
Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of Poland's Warmian-Masurian region.
Episode: S1 E105 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Warszawa
Poland’s modern culinary masters reach back into Poland’s national history and tradition.
Episode: S1 E102 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Krakow
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Episode: S1 E101 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Zakopane
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Episode: S1 E113 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Tri-City - Gdansk, Sopot & Gdynia
Sea breezes, tall ships, and great Polish seafood in the Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E106 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Poznan & Gniezno
Exploring the birthplace of Poland.
Episode: S1 E109 | 27:17
Watch 27:17
Flavor of Poland
Katowice
The bustling city capital of Silesia and its cuisine.
Episode: S1 E107 | 27:17
Watch 26:48
Flavor of Poland
Toruń & Malbork
Exploring th Kuyavian-Pomeranian region of Poland.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:48