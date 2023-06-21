Extras
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
The bustling city capital of Silesia and its cuisine.
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
Sea breezes, tall ships, and great Polish seafood in the Pomeranian region of Poland.
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Latest Episodes
Aleksandra explores the folk art and history of the Podhale region.
Aleksandra explores the history and culture of the Kielce region
The cuisine of the Podlaskie region, the most diverse province in Poland
The Rzeszów area of Poland that abounds in forests and majestic nature.
Aleksandra uncovers the history of Poland’s old capital.
Aleksandra takes audiences on a tour of Poland's Warmian-Masurian region.