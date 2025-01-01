100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

Tanzania: Hero Rats

Season 2007 | 10m 51s

Bart Weetjens founded a unique lab in Tanzania dedicated to training rats to sniff out deadly unexploded land mines — the legacy of countless bloody conflicts. Although dogs had traditionally been used to help humans detect mines, Weetjens, who had long felt a special bond with rodents, realized that African giant pouched rats were lighter, cheaper to care for, and less susceptible to disease.

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 9:56
FRONTLINE
Bhutan: The Last Place
In 1999, Bhutan became the last country in the world to legalize TV.
Clip: S2002 | 9:56
Watch 18:07
FRONTLINE
Vietnam: Looking for Home
Decades after the Vietnam War, journalist Nguyen Qui Duc traveled to his homeland.
Clip: S2003 | 18:07
Watch 21:03
FRONTLINE
India: The Sex Workers
A 2004 examination of India’s AIDS crisis through the eyes of girls and women sold into sex work.
Clip: S2004 | 21:03
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The Crown Prince & the President" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Trump.
Preview: S2026 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:26
FRONTLINE
"Baby Brokers" - Preview
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
Preview: S2026 E7 | 0:26
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The War Cabinet" - Preview
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
FRONTLINE
"The President vs. the Fed" - Preview
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
Preview: S2026 E5 | 0:30
Watch 55:23
FRONTLINE
The Bombing of West Philly
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
Episode: S1987 E1 | 55:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Caught in the Crackdown
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 54:23
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Caught in the Crackdown" - Preview
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.
Preview: S2026 E4 | 0:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2026
  • FRONTLINE Season 2025
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1999
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1987
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The Crown Prince & the President
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Baby Brokers
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
Episode: S2026 E7 | 54:23
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
The War Cabinet
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The President vs. the Fed
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 54:23
Watch 55:23
FRONTLINE
The Bombing of West Philly
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
Episode: S1987 E1 | 55:23
Watch 1:23:26
FRONTLINE
The Godfather of Cocaine
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.
Episode: S1995 E16 | 1:23:26
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Caught in the Crackdown
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 54:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The Deal: Trump, Bukele & the Gangs of El Salvador
Examining Salvadoran President Bukele’s deal with President Trump to imprison U.S. deportees.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 54:23
Watch 54:29
FRONTLINE
Crisis in Venezuela
What’s next for Venezuela after the dramatic fall of Nicolás Maduro?
Episode: S2026 E2 | 54:29
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
Contaminated: The Carpet Industry’s Toxic Legacy
How PFAS chemicals once used in carpets ended up in the water and environment in the South.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 54:23