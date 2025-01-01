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The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Goodness in "Sin City"

Season 1 Episode 3 | 4m 57s

Road closures force Mona and Sebastian to detour through Las Vegas where they find the "Muslim Village," a mosque that provides social services, prisoner reentry programs, health care, and free food to the surrounding community.

Extras
Watch 52:55
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:55
Watch 0:30
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Episode 3 Preview
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 4:59
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Old Friends and New
Old friends are met and new ones made as Mona and Sebastian near the end of their trip.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:59
Watch 2:22
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Date Farm in Mecca
Some of the best dates grown in America come from Mecca, California.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:22
Watch 4:37
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Origins of Rt. 66
Mona and Sebastian hear of the Civil War-era Muslim who helped chart part of Rt. 66.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:37
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 0:30
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Episode 2 Preview
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 5:06
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
The Tragedy of the Tulsa Massacre
Mona and Sebastian visit Reconciliation Park near the site of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:06
Watch 3:46
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Shared Reverence for the Virgin Mary
Mona and Sebastian visit the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:46
Watch 3:42
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Refugee Stories in Amarillo, TX
Mona and Sebastian discover that Amarillo, Texas is home to many refugees.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:42
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:55
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:55
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Life is a Highway: Chicago to Joplin, Missouri
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:25