Refugee Stories in Amarillo, TX

Extras
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Mona and Sebastian hear of the Civil War-era Muslim who helped chart part of Rt. 66.
While some call Las Vegas "Sin City," Mona and Sebastian find a lot of goodness there too.
Old friends are met and new ones made as Mona and Sebastian near the end of their trip.
Some of the best dates grown in America come from Mecca, California.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Mona and Sebastian visit Reconciliation Park near the site of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
Mona and Sebastian visit the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.
Latest Episodes
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.