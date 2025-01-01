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The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Old Friends and New

Season 1 Episode 3 | 4m 59s

As Mona and Sebastian near the end of their trip, old friends are met and new ones made as the couple talk about dreaming while Muslim in America.

Extras
Watch 52:55
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:55
Watch 0:30
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Episode 3 Preview
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Preview: S1 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:22
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Date Farm in Mecca
Some of the best dates grown in America come from Mecca, California.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:22
Watch 4:37
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Origins of Rt. 66
Mona and Sebastian hear of the Civil War-era Muslim who helped chart part of Rt. 66.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:37
Watch 4:57
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Goodness in "Sin City"
While some call Las Vegas "Sin City," Mona and Sebastian find a lot of goodness there too.
Clip: S1 E3 | 4:57
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 0:30
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Episode 2 Preview
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Preview: S1 E2 | 0:30
Watch 5:06
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
The Tragedy of the Tulsa Massacre
Mona and Sebastian visit Reconciliation Park near the site of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.
Clip: S1 E2 | 5:06
Watch 3:46
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Shared Reverence for the Virgin Mary
Mona and Sebastian visit the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:46
Watch 3:42
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Refugee Stories in Amarillo, TX
Mona and Sebastian discover that Amarillo, Texas is home to many refugees.
Clip: S1 E2 | 3:42
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:55
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Back on the Road Again: Arizona, Nevada, California
Driving the last leg of Route 66, a Muslim American couple meet setbacks and surprises.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:55
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
A Bridge Over Troubled Waters: Tulsa to Albuquerque
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins explore jazz history and racial conflict along Route 66.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:25
Watch 52:25
The Great Muslim American Road Trip
Life is a Highway: Chicago to Joplin, Missouri
Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robins drive the first leg of Route 66.
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:25