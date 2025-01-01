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Great Performances

"Romeo & Juliet" Preview

Season 54 Episode 5 | 30s

Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park staging set in the fictional border town of Verona, where Romeo and Juliet speak to each other in Spanish, the language of their private world.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.
Extras
Watch 3:34
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:34
Watch 3:10
Great Performances
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park"
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Clip: S54 E4 | 3:10
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb Performs "Up, Up and Away"
In this retrospective concert, Jimmy Webb performs his hit "Up, Up and Away."
Clip: S54 E4 | 2:32
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Jimmy Webb: American Songwriter" Preview
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
Preview: S54 E4 | 0:29
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:29
Great Performances
"Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours" Preview
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Preview: S54 E3 | 0:29
Watch 3:45
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Performs "Woman to Woman"
Wynonna Judd performs "Woman to Woman" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:45
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego" Preview
A magical-realist portrait of painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Preview: S54 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:57
Great Performances
Isabel Leonard performs "Entra la mirada" in "El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego"
Frida Kahlo, finally free of physical pain, finds herself unable to paint.
Clip: S54 E2 | 1:57
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Great Performances
Romeo & Juliet
Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park.
Episode: S54 E5
Watch 1:23:55
Great Performances
Jimmy Webb: American Songwriter
Jimmy Webb takes center stage to perform his catalog, sharing intimate stories behind the songs.
Episode: S54 E4 | 1:23:55
Watch 1:23:45
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Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Episode: S54 E3 | 1:23:45
Watch 1:52:04
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Great Performances at the Met: El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego
A magical-realist portrait of painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Episode: S54 E2 | 1:52:04
Watch 3:56:37
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Great Performances at the Met: Tristan und Isolde
Soprano Lise Davidsen stars as the Irish princess Isolde in Wagner’s meditation on love and death.
Episode: S54 E1 | 3:56:37
Watch 1:26:40
Great Performances
Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2026
Enjoy the orchestra's annual concert conducted by Lorenzo Viotti featuring Bryn Terfel as soloist.
Episode: S53 E25 | 1:26:40
Watch 2:38:39
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Eugene Onegin
Soprano Asmik Grigorian and baritone Iurii Samoilov star in this production.
Episode: S53 E24 | 2:38:39
Watch 2:55:45
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: I Puritani
Soprano Lisette Oropesa and tenor Lawrence Brownlee star as Elvira and Arturo.
Episode: S53 E23 | 2:55:45
Watch 2:22:03
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Andrea Chénier
Giordano’s tragedy stars tenor Piotr Beczała.
Episode: S53 E22 | 2:22:03
Watch 1:23:15
Great Performances
An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Episode: S53 E21 | 1:23:15